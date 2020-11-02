Keys to good health: USC Aiken getting piano sanitizer

AIKEN, S.C. (11/02/2020) — The University of South Carolina Aiken Music Department is using a grant to make sure piano keyboards are COVID-free.

The money from the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will pay for a QRS UV keyboard sanitizer to keep piano keys clean for students, faculty members and visiting pianists.

“This is a much needed and timely gift,” Dr. Joel Scraper, university visual and performing arts chairman, said in a statement.

“We are doing all we can to ensure our students, faculty and staff are in the safest and healthiest learning environment possible.”

According to manufacturers, the device will sanitize spaces that traditional wipes will not, killing 99.9 percent of all virus, airborne bacteria and mold spores with ultraviolet light.

The Community Foundation for the CSRA also underwrote the costs for 30 special masks to be used by university chorus groups.

Launched in March, the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has impacted the lives of more than 67,000 CSRA residents, according to the foundation.

All grants from the fund have been made possible by contributions from Augusta National Golf Club, Community Foundation for the CSRA, United Way of the CSRA, Chestnut Family Foundation, Bridgewater Fund, Bechtel Group Foundation, RBW Logistics, The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, South State Bank, Kirby Family Foundation, The Zeist Foundation, Georgia Power Foundation, Graphic Packaging International, Truist Foundation, Betty and Davis Fitzgerald Foundation, Bank of America Foundation and scores of other companies and individuals in the community.

