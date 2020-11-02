Advertisement

Incident report reveals new details in Aiken ‘pipe bomb’ incident

Michael Barnwell, 35, was arrested after allegedly throwing an explosive device out of a car window.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An incident report released by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds new details about a suspicious explosive device incident that happened in Graniteville Saturday.

Deputies say they were called to Leitner Street near Ascuaga Lake Road after a man said a former friend threw a “pipe bomb” out of the window of a green Ford Mustang. He says the device exploded, but no one was injured. Deputies say they found a second, non-exploded device at the scene.

Deputies say witnesses identified 35-year-old Michael Barnwell as man who threw the device.

An incident report states the caller was friends with Barnwell prior to the incident, but the two had a falling out after Barnwell “started getting close to [the caller’s] girlfriend.”

The caller told deputies he was on his way to get a check cashed, when Barnwell “drove past him, looked at him, laughed, and threw the pipe bomb out the window at him.”

Barnwell was arrested shortly after the incident, and was charged with attempted murder and possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Barnwell was sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2017, after a string of homemade explosive devices exploded in New Ellenton. At that time, he was charged with eight counts of manufacturing, possession or use of a destructive device.

Barnwell was arrested and charged back in 2017 for possessing or using a destructive device and the sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was also sentenced to five years after being charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after investigators say they found child pornography on his phone. According to court documents, five of the 10 charges were dismissed.

At this time, it is unknown why Barnwell did not serve his entire sentence.

