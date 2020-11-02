Advertisement

Hydrant flushing, water testing planned today in Grovetown

Grovetown City Hall
Grovetown City Hall(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, the city of Grovetown is conducting its annual hydrant flushing and water testing.

The city says while employees flush out fire hydrants on your street, you should avoid running tap water or using the washing machine or dishwasher.

Your water might be discolored and have some sediment during and after testing, which the city says is normal.

The city says to run your tap until water comes out clear, then it will be fine to use again.

