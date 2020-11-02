Advertisement

Jobless in Georgia? How to reach a real human being at Department of Labor

Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, people who have problems with their Georgia unemployment benefits can schedule a phone appointment to help resolve the issues.

With unemployment at historic highs due to the coronavirus pandemic and local Georgia Department of Labor offices still closed, problems have been reported with benefits.

MORE | Ga. Department of Labor not planning to reopen offices anytime soon

Now claimants will be able to request an appointment to ask questions regarding their claim. Each appointment will be assigned a two-hour window in which a representative will call. An initial two weeks of slots will accommodate almost 3,000 appointments during the pilot period.

“The addition of this online tool will further our ability to address claim issues,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We have been adding personnel to our staff to help with general responses and this addition will allow our experienced staff to focus on resolving claimant issues more efficiently.”

You can find the appointment scheduler at https://dol.georgia.gov/appointment.

