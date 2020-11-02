High court sets aside immunity for deputies in Washington County taser death

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has set aside a Washington County judge’s ruling that granted three former sheriff’s deputies immunity from prosecution before they were to stand trial for the murder of Eurie Lee Martin.

The state argued that Martin was no threat to the officers on scene.

Lawyers for the officers say they should have immunity because they were just doing their job.

“We determine that, in granting immunity, the trial court made findings of material fact that were inconsistent with its legal conclusions regarding the deputies' encounter with Martin, conflated principles regarding the reasonable use of force by law enforcement with self-defense and immunity, made unclear findings of material fact with respect to whether any or all of the deputies used force intended or likely to cause death, and did not address the facts pertinent to each of the three deputies individually,” Justice Charles J. Bethel writes for a unanimous court.

“For these reasons, we vacate the trial court’s ruling and remand the cases for further consideration consistent with this opinion.”

The facts of the case, according to the trial court’s findings and the record, are as follows: Martin died July 7, 2017, after Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott – all then serving as deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office – answered a 911 call of a “suspicious person” in Washington County.

Martin was walking along a two-lane road on a very hot afternoon when he walked up the driveway of a home and asked the homeowner for a drink of water, motioning with a cut-off Coke can he was carrying.

The homeowner refused and Martin continued on his way.

Concerned by the man’s unkempt appearance, the homeowner called 911, describing the man as a “black man, probably 50-plus years-old, about 6′ 3”, 220 pounds," and saying that he did not know if Martin was “crazy, drunk, or what.”

The deputies did not know at the time that Martin had a long history of mental illness and treatment, and the homeowner did not say that Martin had approached merely to request water. Howell was the first officer to respond to the call.

From his patrol car, he asked Martin his name and whether he was OK. Martin asked, “Who are you?” and kept walking.

Howell then radioed for backup, activated his blue lights, and slowly followed Martin. The video from his dashboard camera showed Martin walking on the left side of the road, which had no sidewalk. Within about two and a half minutes, Copeland arrived in response to Howell’s call. With his blue lights activated, Copeland approached from the other direction and blocked Martin’s path.

When Martin started to cross the road, dashboard camera recordings show Copeland getting out of his patrol car and telling Martin to “come here” and “get out of the road.”

Martin is heard on the recordings saying, “Leave me alone,” “I ain’t messin' with you, man,” and “I ain’t did nothing.”

For the next few moments, the three men remained out of frame of both vehicles' dashboard cameras. Based on Howell’s and Copeland’s testimony, the trial court determined that during the time when all three men were out of frame, Martin threw down a Coke can, took “a defensive stance,” and clenched his fists, causing Howell and Copeland to believe that Martin was “about to fight.”

The trial court further found that Copeland repeatedly told Martin to stop, put his hands behind his back, and get on the ground, or he would tase him. Martin did not comply and Copeland shot him with his TASER. Martin fell to the ground, but stood back up and continued walking away from the deputies. Howell then radioed Scott for backup, telling him they had shot Martin with the TASER but that he was “still fighting.”

Scott arrived on the scene and eventually, the officers deployed two different TASERs against Martin, with at least 15 recorded applications during a 4 minute 17 second window. According to the trial court, all three officers converged on Martin’s fallen body to place him in handcuffs, then left him lying face down with his hands secured behind his back before he was rolled over to begin resuscitation efforts. Martin, who was unarmed, died at the scene. The officers subsequently were fired from their jobs.

In August 2018, a Washington County grand jury indicted Copeland, Howell, and Scott for felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless conduct.

The deputies filed a motion for immunity from prosecution under Georgia Code § 16-3-24.2, claiming that their actions were in self-defense.

Following a two-day hearing, on Nov. 22, 2019, the judge granted all three deputies immunity from prosecution. The judge wrote in his order that, “Defendants have shown by a preponderance of the evidence that they were justified in their actions based upon a reasonable belief that the force used in the seizure and arrest of Mr. Martin was reasonably necessary under the circumstances.”

In today’s opinion, the Supreme Court has rejected that determination.

“Contrary to the trial court’s conclusion, however, the court’s express findings of fact and the recordings of the incident show that there was no legal basis to detain Martin for loitering at that time,” the opinion says. “There was simply no evidence that Martin, who was walking along a public road on a summer afternoon, was ‘in a place at a time or in a manner not usual for law-abiding individuals.’”

“The question is closer with regard to the deputies' contention that they had at least reasonable suspicion sufficient to detain Martin for the crime of walking upon the highway,” the opinion says. “Under Terry, if either Deputy Howell or Deputy Copeland had reasonable suspicion to investigate Martin for the offense of walking upon the highway, then this suspected crime would have formed the basis for a second-tier encounter.”

But here, the dashboard video shows Martin walking “on or near the fog-line of Deepstep Road, which has no sidewalk, and the only evidence that Martin was walking in the roadway was Deputy Howell’s testimony about his initial sighting of Martin, which occurred before the video begins.”

“If Martin assumed a ‘defensive stance’ while the deputies were engaged only in a first-tier encounter, such behavior would be consistent with his right to decline any contact from the police at that point in the encounter. Such behavior by a citizen during a first-tier encounter, when there is no evidence that the citizen has committed or is committing a crime, does not provide a law enforcement officer with a reasonable articulable suspicion necessary to escalate the encounter to a Terry stop,” today’s opinion says.

It is puzzling, the opinion says, that “the trial court concluded that the deputies formed the reasonable suspicion necessary to effectuate a Terry stop only after Martin took a ‘defensive stance’ and exhibited a ‘threatening demeanor’ toward the deputies, actions which have nothing to do with whether he committed the offense of walking upon the highway. The trial court’s legal conclusions were thus inconsistent with its factual findings in regard to the circumstances surrounding the deputies' initial contact with Martin.”

Based on this, the Supreme Court has set aside the trial court’s order and sent the case back to the trial court for fresh consideration of the deputies' immunity motions in light of today’s opinion.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.