Head-on crash kills 3 people in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were killed when two cars collided head-on over the weekend in Orangeburg County.

The crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 45, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a 1992 Cadillac and a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria were traveling in opposite directions when they collided.

The Cadillac was carrying only a driver, who died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver and a passenger in the Crown Victoria also died at the scene.

None of them wore a seat belt, according to troopers, who are investigating the crash.

