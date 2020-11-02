Golden Harvest’s 2020 Halloween campaign collects record donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Because of the generous community support, the Golden Harvest’s ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign raised more than ever before in its 28-year history.

Officials with the food bank have already counted up donations worth 556,000 meals, and they’re still counting!

The food bank says with food insecurity in the CSRA up 22 percent during the pandemic and the holidays just around the corner, they are truly grateful for the community’s help and support.

You can still donate to Golden Harvest online right now at https://itsspookytobehungry.org/.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, visit our Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.