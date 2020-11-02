Georgians get attention from presidential campaigns as decision day nears

Election Day is a day away, and both presidential candidates are making some last-minute stops in battleground states, including Georgia.

That’s where President Donald Trump was last night — in Rome.

The president told supporters the outcome looked positive in other battleground states.

He also made an appeal to black voters to show up on Election Day.

At the end of the rally, he said the fate of America hangs in the balance.

“Two days from now, America’s fate is in your hands, your vote can defeat the Washington swamp and the corrupt media right there once and for all,” he said.

Today, Trump will hold five airport rallies in four states. Two will be in Michigan, and the others will be in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris visits Peach State

Also coming to Georgia on Sunday was Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who addressed a crowd of hundreds of Democrats lining the parking lot of a Gwinnett County arena.

She delivered her stump speech on the four crises threatening the nation, peppering her remarks with the contrasts between the Democratic ticket and Trump. She singled out Trump’s debate remarks urging the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visits Georgia on Nov. 1, 2020. (WRDW)

“Georgia, here’s the thing – it’s not like it’s a one-off,” she said. “Don’t forget when he was running for office and thinking about his political career, he had the gall to question the legitimacy of America’s first Black president.”

She told the crowd – a mix of Black, white, Hispanic and Asian voters in one of Georgia’s most diverse counties – they must vote to “honor the ancestors.”

Shortly before Harris spoke, a string of Georgia Democrats took the stage. Senate Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff ribbed Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue for canceling the third and final televised debate, scheduled for Sunday evening, so he could appear with Trump at a rally.

Biden hits battleground state

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also campaigned in a battleground state Sunday night.

Biden held two campaign events in Pennsylvania.

There, he targeted Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He accused the president of downplaying COVID-19′s threat.

''He lied to the American people. He knew it wasn’t going to disappear, but he kept telling us a miracle’s coming. It’ll be gone by Easter,'' Biden said.

Today, Biden will campaign in Ohio before traveling back to Pennsylvania.

He’ll stop at an event in Pittsburgh with his wife.

They’ll also be joined by singer Lady Gaga.

Obama coming to Atlanta

A former president is making a campaign stop in the Peach State today.

Barack Obama will campaign in Atlanta on behalf of Biden, as well as Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

After that, he’ll head to Florida.

Activity in the CSRA

Both presidential candidates saw shows of support this weekend here at home.

Supporters of Biden gathered locally for the second Ridin' With Biden parade Sunday with a route through Columbia County.

It was hosted by Living Blue in Georgia and the Columbia County Democratic Party.

And on Saturday, Trump supporters came out for a parade.

The Columbia County Republican Party organized the parade, the second one of the year.

They met at the county GOP headquarters before getting taking off on their route.

What to know about Election Day

Polling places in both Georgia and South Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

To find your polling place, the easiest way to do that is to go online.

You can use Georgia’s My Voter page or South Carolina’s SC Votes page.

Remember you need to bring some form of photo ID.

