Georgia state superintendent to visit two local schools
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods will be in the Garden City today.
He will visit W.C. Hornsby Elementary at 9 a.m.
Woods will give out U.S. Constitution books as part of his ongoing citizenship initiative.
Then at 10:30 a.m., he’ll be at Wrens Elementary School, where he’ll check in on the school’s coronavirus response.
