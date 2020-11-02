Advertisement

Georgia state superintendent to visit two local schools

By Staff
Nov. 2, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods will be in the Garden City today.

He will visit W.C. Hornsby Elementary at 9 a.m.

Woods will give out U.S. Constitution books as part of his ongoing citizenship initiative.

Then at 10:30 a.m., he’ll be at Wrens Elementary School, where he’ll check in on the school’s coronavirus response.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

