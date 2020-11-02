Georgia star safety LeCounte injured in motorcycle wreck

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia star safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly after the Bulldogs returned to Athens from their victory at Kentucky.

Georgia officials say LeCounte was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. While a full recovery is expected, it’s not known how long LeCounte might be out. LeCounte is one of the team’s top defensive players. He had a career-high 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in the 14-3 win over Kentucky.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs face No. 8 Florida in a huge SEC East game next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.