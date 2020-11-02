Advertisement

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.(CDC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLAN, Mo. (Gray News) - A Missouri eighth-grader died days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the state’s first child under age 14 to die since the onset of the pandemic.

Washington School District Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a statement that 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth died from complications of the virus, according to his family. His death came less than two weeks after he last attended classes.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy. His family deserves nothing less,” VanLeer said in the statement. “The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.”

The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Like many Midwestern states, it is seeing a big rise on COVID-19 cases, and many of the illnesses are severe enough to require hospitalization. The state health department on Monday cited 1,659 hospitalizations statewide, eclipsing by 10 the previous record set a day earlier. The state also cited 2,651 more confirmed cases and five additional deaths. All told, Missouri has reported 188,186 confirmed cases and 3,031 deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1 killed, several injured in Vienna attack, police say

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

News

I-TEAM: Political campaigns will pay top dollar for your data in election cycles

Updated: 19 minutes ago
As you head to the polls tomorrow, or as your mail-in ballot is counted, data is being collected on you for the next election.

National

Retailers hope you holiday shop early

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
The holiday shopping season is one of the most important times of the year for retailers and with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's shopping season will look a little different.

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

Latest News

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

News

2020 ELECTION: Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage, Steve Byerly and Tyria Goines
The 2020 Election season will come to a close Tuesday night in Georgia and South Carolina as residents make one last push to the polls.

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

News

Roughly 1,000 Georgia Power customers still in the dark after hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, 99 percent of all Georgia Power customers impacted by Hurricane Zeta has had their power restored.