Despite progress after storm, 18,000 customers lack power across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lights are back on for most Georgians, but about 18,000 are still without power after Zeta brought rain and strong winds over the state last week.

Georgia Power says power has been restored for 798,000 of its customers, about 97 percent of those who lost power. About 9,000 Georgia Power customers are still without power this morning.

Electric cooperatives, meanwhile, say about 9,000 of their customers remain without power. That number is down from a statewide peak of 400,000 co-op customers on Thursday

Georgia Power has supplemented its crews with personnel from 14 states who are working around the clock to restore power to the remaining impacted customers.

Meanwhile, Georgia electric cooperative crews, many working up to 18-hour shifts, are focusing this morning on some of the most hard-to-reach parts of their systems, removing hundreds of large trees from roadways and power lines, and replacing hundreds of broken poles and hundreds of miles of line on the ground. Crews from Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee are assisting Georgia co-op crews.

