Advertisement

Despite progress after storm, 18,000 customers lack power across Georgia

Georgia man killed by fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta
Georgia man killed by fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lights are back on for most Georgians, but about 18,000 are still without power after Zeta brought rain and strong winds over the state last week.

Georgia Power says power has been restored for 798,000 of its customers, about 97 percent of those who lost power. About 9,000 Georgia Power customers are still without power this morning.

Electric cooperatives, meanwhile, say about 9,000 of their customers remain without power. That number is down from a statewide peak of 400,000 co-op customers on Thursday

MORE | Pay attention to weather patterns to get more fish in the boat this fall

Georgia Power has supplemented its crews with personnel from 14 states who are working around the clock to restore power to the remaining impacted customers.

Meanwhile, Georgia electric cooperative crews, many working up to 18-hour shifts, are focusing this morning on some of the most hard-to-reach parts of their systems, removing hundreds of large trees from roadways and power lines, and replacing hundreds of broken poles and hundreds of miles of line on the ground. Crews from Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee are assisting Georgia co-op crews.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C. Senate candidates visiting voters in our region

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Sen. Lindsey Graham made a stop in Aiken over the weekend, and his opponent Jaime Harrison will appear today in Orangeburg.

News

Tree pruning work will start today in Aiken

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Starting today, crews will pruning trees on South Boundary Avenue and other city parkways.

Coronavirus

Georgia state superintendent to visit two local schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods will visit schools in Augusta and Wrens.

News

Two local events show support for candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Over the weekend, supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took to the streets in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

What you need to know ahead of Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here’s some key information CSRA residents need to know today and on Election Day.

News

Crews deal with structure fires in Augusta, Barnwell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta firefighters responded early Monday to a report of a structure fire in the southwestern part of the city.

News

Georgians get attention from presidential campaigns as decision day nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Election Day is a day away, and both presidential candidates are making some last-minute stops in battleground states, including Georgia.

News

Election updates: Candidates visit 2-state, voting details and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a look at some of the latest election-related developments if interest to voters in the two-state region.

News

Man accused of throwing pipe bomb arrested on for doing the same back in 2017

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The man arrested Saturday for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at someone Saturday, was convicted three years ago after throwing pipe bombs into people’s yards. In 2017, we interviewed Lee Ogden, the mother of a child who found one of the explosives.

News

Incident report reveals new details in Aiken ‘pipe bomb’ incident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
An incident report released by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds new details about a suspicious explosive device incident that happened in Graniteville Saturday.