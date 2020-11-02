Advertisement

Deputies: Suspect was out parole before 2nd 'pipe bomb' incident

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Michael Barnwell was arrested after he allegedly threw a pipe bomb out of his car window at a guy who used to be his friend.

Today, Barnwell was denied bond, and now we’re learning he was out of prison on parole after he was arrested in 2017 for a similar incident.

We spoke with several agencies, Aiken County courts, the Department of Corrections, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Solicitor’s Office to find out why Barnwell was not still being held for the 2017 crime.

We found a post that Barnwell made on Facebook the same day he was arrested, saying "three years later--here I am free, but a prisoner of my own making.’ He also said, “My day is just getting started and I’m gonna rock it today.... Be warned.”

But how did he get out of prison on parole so early?

In 2017, Barnwell plead guilty to possessing explosives and child exploitation when they found evidence of child pornography on his phone.

He was supposed to serve 12 years in prison for those charges: seven for the explosives and five for child exploitation.

But that language is a little different than the reality. He was allowed to serve those sentences concurrently which totaled to a max of seven years.

In South Carolina, for nonviolent charges, you are eligible for parole a quarter of the way through your sentence and guaranteed a chance at parole halfway through for nonviolent offenses. It’s up to the parole board to decide whether that happens.

According to court documents, Aiken County deputies arrested Barnwell in January of 2017 and he stayed in custody until August when he pled guilty. So, they gave him credit for those 8 months served.

He was then transferred to the state prison where he was released in August of 2020, having served half of his sentence.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told News 12 they had no knowledge of any mental health problems with Barnwell when he was arrested and held. They also say they didn’t know if he was flagged for buying materials to make those explosives.

