Broncos D-coordinator Ed Donatell under COVID-19 protocols

DENVER (AP) — A second Denver Broncos assistant coach is under COVID-19 protocols.

The Broncos said defensive coordinator Ed Donatell won’t be at the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols. Also out is offensive line coach Mike Munchak and starting right guard Graham Glasgow. Munchak has been out since Wednesday but the team hasn’t said if he’s infected with the novel coronavirus or if he’s been exposed to someone who has it.

Head coach Vic Fangio usually calls the defensive plays for Denver, but now he won’t have his top assistant with him on the sideline.

