Advertisement

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob."
In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob."(Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A court commissioner has set cash bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin at $2 million.

Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch faces multiple charges in the shootings in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse made his initial court appearance in Kenosha on Monday.

His attorney, Mark Richards, asked that bail be set at $750,000 and that Rittenhouse be on electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors asked for $2 million.

The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Keating ultimately sided with prosecutors, noting the charges are serious and calling Rittenhouse a flight risk.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

National

Sen. Mark Warner battles against challenger Daniel Gade in Va. Senate race

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

Latest News

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

National

Single father adopts five children on Adoption Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Jayanth
A single father has adopted five siblings as a part of an adoption event in Hamilton County, Ohio.

National

Metal asteroid could be worth $10 quintillion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Scientists estimate the asteroid’s value at $10 quintillion or more than the combined economies of Earth.

National

Fla. family’s property tagged with racial slurs for 6th time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WPTV Staff
The Kennedy family shared a security video showing a person walking onto their property and spray-painting racial slurs.