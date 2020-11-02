Augusta crews respond to possible structure fire
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded early Monday to a report of a possible structure fire in the southwestern part of the city.
The fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Barrett Street, according to the Augusta Fire Department.
The neighborhood near Fort Gordon includes larger suburban-style homes on large wooded lots.
