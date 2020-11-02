Advertisement

Augusta crews respond to possible structure fire

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded early Monday to a report of a possible structure fire in the southwestern part of the city.

The fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Barrett Street, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

The neighborhood near Fort Gordon includes larger suburban-style homes on large wooded lots.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tree pruning work will start today in Aiken

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Starting today, crews will pruning trees on South Boundary Avenue and other city parkways.

Coronavirus

Georgia state superintendent to visit two local schools

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods will visit schools in Augusta and Wrens.

News

Two local events show support for candidates

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Over the weekend, supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took to the streets in the CSRA.

News

What you need to know ahead of Election Day

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Here’s some key information CSRA residents need to know today and on Election Day.

Latest News

News

Georgians get attention from presidential campaigns as decision day nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Election Day is a day away, and both presidential candidates are making some last-minute stops in battleground states, including Georgia.

News

Election updates: Candidates visit 2-state, voting details and more

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a look at some of the latest election-related developments if interest to voters in the two-state region.

News

Man accused of throwing pipe bomb arrested on for doing the same back in 2017

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The man arrested Saturday for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at someone Saturday, was convicted three years ago after throwing pipe bombs into people’s yards. In 2017, we interviewed Lee Ogden, the mother of a child who found one of the explosives.

News

Incident report reveals new details in Aiken ‘pipe bomb’ incident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
An incident report released by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds new details about a suspicious explosive device incident that happened in Graniteville Saturday.

News

Aiken County man arrested for throwing suspicious explosive device

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man allegedly threw a suspicious explosive device out a car window.

News

Perdue, Loeffler to stop in Augusta tomorrow

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
U.S. Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler announced they will both stop in Augusta Monday as part of their separate fly-around tours of the state.