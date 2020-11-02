Augusta crews respond to possible structure fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded early Monday to a report of a possible structure fire in the southwestern part of the city.

The fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Barrett Street, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

The neighborhood near Fort Gordon includes larger suburban-style homes on large wooded lots.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.