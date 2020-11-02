Aiken school plants tree to preserve memory of 12-year-old killed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Aiken Elementary is remembering one of their students, a young boy tragically killed in a shooting, with a tree planting.

The 12-year-old Edward McKenzie, Jr. was killed almost a month ago when shots were fired into his home.

Healing after a loss only comes after time has passed and nurturing has settled. Those are two things North Aiken officials say they understand. Two things, they say, will also grow the tree honoring Junior.

They’re hoping it plants a seed of hope for him and his family.

“We want the family to know that we are here for them now and in the future,” North Aiken Principal Elisa Sander-Pee said.

The 12-year-old was known by many and for many things. But Sha’mecia Martin just knew him as her boy, her son.

“Oh, where do I begin, he was everything,” she said. “He wasn’t bad, he wasn’t a problem boy. He was just a big ol' baby, a big ol' baby.”

Her baby boy was killed at home after shots were fired into it back on Oct. 10. The family still doesn’t know why this happened.

But Aiken Public Safety already has two murder suspects: one in jail and another still on the run.

“It’s hard, it’s hard. I think about him every day, every minute, every second. My heart cries, but it ain’t nothing I can do,” Martin said.

“Planting this tree is to preserve his time and his memories at North Aiken Elementary School. Long after current staffing is gone, Edward will still be here,” Principal Sander-Pee said.

Edward’s fourth-grade sister will be in charge of watering the tree, but they all plan to spend as much time as they can here.

The flourishing leaves and strong branches remind them of Junior’s life instead of the loss.

“I can always come here and talk to him whenever I want to,” Martin said. “It’s really appreciated by me and my sister and my girls.”

Although this family says there’s no such thing as closure, much like this tree, they look forward to the growth healing may bring.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.