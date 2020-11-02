Advertisement

Aiken school plants tree to preserve memory of 12-year-old killed

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Aiken Elementary is remembering one of their students, a young boy tragically killed in a shooting, with a tree planting.

The 12-year-old Edward McKenzie, Jr. was killed almost a month ago when shots were fired into his home.

Healing after a loss only comes after time has passed and nurturing has settled. Those are two things North Aiken officials say they understand. Two things, they say, will also grow the tree honoring Junior.

They’re hoping it plants a seed of hope for him and his family.

“We want the family to know that we are here for them now and in the future,” North Aiken Principal Elisa Sander-Pee said.

The 12-year-old was known by many and for many things. But Sha’mecia Martin just knew him as her boy, her son.

“Oh, where do I begin, he was everything,” she said. “He wasn’t bad, he wasn’t a problem boy. He was just a big ol' baby, a big ol' baby.”

Her baby boy was killed at home after shots were fired into it back on Oct. 10. The family still doesn’t know why this happened.

But Aiken Public Safety already has two murder suspects: one in jail and another still on the run.

“It’s hard, it’s hard. I think about him every day, every minute, every second. My heart cries, but it ain’t nothing I can do,” Martin said.

“Planting this tree is to preserve his time and his memories at North Aiken Elementary School. Long after current staffing is gone, Edward will still be here,” Principal Sander-Pee said.

Edward’s fourth-grade sister will be in charge of watering the tree, but they all plan to spend as much time as they can here.

The flourishing leaves and strong branches remind them of Junior’s life instead of the loss.

“I can always come here and talk to him whenever I want to,” Martin said. “It’s really appreciated by me and my sister and my girls.”

Although this family says there’s no such thing as closure, much like this tree, they look forward to the growth healing may bring.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School plants tree in memory of 12-year-old

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Three two-state senators on the ballot ahead of Election Day

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Everything will be coming to a head on Election Day.

News

Big Senate races on both sides of the river

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Pipe bomb suspect has faced similar charges

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Golden Harvest’s 2020 Halloween campaign collects record donation

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Because of the generous community support, the Golden Harvest’s ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign raised more than ever before in its 28-year history.

News

I-TEAM: Political campaigns will pay top dollar for your data in election cycles

Updated: 1 hours ago
As you head to the polls tomorrow, or as your mail-in ballot is counted, data is being collected on you for the next election.

News

2020 ELECTION: Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage, Steve Byerly and Tyria Goines
The 2020 Election season will come to a close Tuesday night in Georgia and South Carolina as residents make one last push to the polls.

News

Roughly 1,000 Georgia Power customers still in the dark after hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, 99 percent of all Georgia Power customers impacted by Hurricane Zeta has had their power restored.

News

These road projects could delay local drivers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here are a couple of roadwork projects in the next few days that could cause problems for drivers in the CSRA.

Coronavirus

Keys to good health: USC Aiken getting piano sanitizer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Money from the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will pay for a sanitizer to keep piano keys clean for students, faculty members and visiting pianists.