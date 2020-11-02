2020 ELECTION: Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2020 Election season will come to a close Tuesday night in Georgia and South Carolina as residents make one last push to the polls.

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in both states. Here’s what we’ll be watching throughout the day.

A tight presidential race in Georgia means the Peach State becomes a battleground

The presidency is at stake in this election with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden looking south on the hunt for electoral votes.

The race between Trump and Biden has been tight in the Peach State with recent polls showing the pair trading the lead and within the margin of error.

A New York Times poll taken just two weeks out from the race found Biden and Trump tied at 47 percent in Georgia. Another poll from Monmouth taken the week before Election Day found Biden ahead by 5 points.

Both campaigns have also devoted steady resources to the state with both campaigns visiting in the waning weeks of the election.

Republicans hope recent electoral history will serve as a guide with Democrats not winning Georgia in the presidential race since 1992. Democrats, meanwhile, are banking on early voting and a changing electorate to boost them in Georgia.

Three Senate seats in the two-state could tip the balance of power

The two-state is home to three expensive and highly competitive Senate races that may tip the Upper Chamber to either political party in 2021.

In South Carolina, three-term Sen. Lindsey Graham finds himself in a fight to hold on to his seat. He faces former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison.

Once thought to be an easy victory for Graham by pundits, Harrison has made the race extremely competitive in the past several months. The former SCDC official has proven to be a credible fundraiser, breaking Senate race fundraising records.

Graham, meanwhile, has made himself the face of helping install Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the High Court after former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing in September.

As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham was laser-focused on getting Barrett on the bench. This despite a 2018 pledge not to push through a Supreme Court nominee during an election year.

In Georgia, journalist Jon Ossoff is hoping to take a seat away from Sen. David Perdue with Libertarian Shane Hazel also on the ballot.

Recent polls in Georgia show a close race between Ossoff and Perdue.

Ossoff has honed his message on healthcare, pledging to root out “corruption” in the industry while Perdue has zeroed in on how he’s helped Georgia respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Ossoff-Perdue race has garnered attention, the 20-candidate jungle election to fill the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson has gained just as much.

In that race, Republicans are looking to settle the well-funded, intraparty dispute between Sen. Kelly Loeffler -- who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat until this election -- and Rep. Doug Collins.

Loeffler, a businesswoman who owns the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, was appointed to the seat in early 2020 but quickly found herself embroiled in controversy over stock sales after she received a classified briefing on the coronavirus.

Collins, meanwhile, was Trump’s hand-picked candidate for the seat when it was open after Isakson’s January retirement.

The pair have since dueled over who is the most conservative and who will be an ally of Trump for the next four years should he win re-election.

Democrats, on the other hand, have largely coalesced around a single candidate -- Rev. Raphael Warnock, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Warnock received a boost in the campaign after he was endorsed by former President Barack Obama.

Both Georgia Senate seats could head to a runoff in January if none of the candidates grab a 50 percent + 1 majority of votes.

Five local Congressional seats also on the ballot

Across the CSRA, several Congressional seats will be up for grabs with five Congressmen hoping for another two-year term.

On the Georgia side of the river, Rep. Jody Hice and Rep. Rick Allen find themselves are seeking re-election.

Hice faces Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green while Allen faces Democrat Liz Johnson and Independent Donald Keller.

Over in South Carolina, three other CSRA congressmen are also looking for two more years in Washington.

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, who played an outsized role in helping Joe Biden secure the Democratic nomination for president, is facing Republican John McCollum and Conservative Mark Hackett.

Rep. Joe Wilson faces Democratic attorney Adair Burroughs. Rep. Jeff Duncan faces Democrat Hosea Cleveland.

Yes, there are several local races to watch, too

The federal races aside, there are plenty of local races to watch.

Augusta-Richmond County will be voting on who they think should prosecute criminals in the area with the District Attorney race.

Republican incumbent Natalie Paine is seeking re-election against Democrat Jared Williams.

Five Richmond County school board seats are also up for grabs.

Richmond County residents will also deliver a decision on ESPLOST funding.

Over in South Carolina, Aiken County’s school board has three seats on the ballot and a county council seat up for a vote, too.

In the meantime, stick with News 12 NBC 26 and WRDW.com as we prepare for a busy evening ahead.

