1 COVID-closed school reopens today in Augusta
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, students are returning to Sue Reynolds Elementary School in Augusta
The Richmond County School System temporarily suspended face-to-face instruction Oct. 27 for coronavirus cases. More than 60 students and employees were quarantined after two employees tested positive.
Meanwhile, students of Murphey Middle School begin at-home instruction today because of COVID cases. A few other schools in the district are closed, as well.
