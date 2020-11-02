1 COVID-closed school reopens today in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, students are returning to Sue Reynolds Elementary School in Augusta

The Richmond County School System temporarily suspended face-to-face instruction Oct. 27 for coronavirus cases. More than 60 students and employees were quarantined after two employees tested positive.

Meanwhile, students of Murphey Middle School begin at-home instruction today because of COVID cases. A few other schools in the district are closed, as well.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.