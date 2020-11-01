QB Uiagalelei rallies No. 1 Clemson to 34-28 win over BC

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns subbing for Trevor Lawrence, out after testing positive for COVID-19, and No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18-points down to beat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday.

Uiagalelei will start for the Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week with Lawrence continuing his absence due to ACC protocol. Travis Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers up for good.

Clemson won its 28th straight against ACC competition and its 10th in a row over the Eagles.

