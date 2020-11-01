Advertisement

QB Uiagalelei rallies No. 1 Clemson to 34-28 win over BC

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Clemson's Travis Etienne runs down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what's already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Clemson's Travis Etienne runs down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what's already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns subbing for Trevor Lawrence, out after testing positive for COVID-19, and No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18-points down to beat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday.

Uiagalelei will start for the Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week with Lawrence continuing his absence due to ACC protocol. Travis Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers up for good.

Clemson won its 28th straight against ACC competition and its 10th in a row over the Eagles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore ruled out for game against Bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo. Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).

Sports

No. 5 Georgia earns 11th consecutive win over Kentucky 14-3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Zamir White rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and No. 5 Georgia beat Kentucky 14-3 for its 11th straight win in the series.

Sports

High school football scores, October 30

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
High school football scores, October 30

Sports

Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has confirmed that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College.

Latest News

Sports

‘The ones we play for’: Iowa keeps ‘wave’ for young patients

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
At the end of the first quarter at the home opener Saturday against Northwestern, players and coaches from both teams will turn to the nearby Stead Family Children’s Hospital and wave at the young patients.

Sports

AP source: Panthers RB McCaffrey won’t play vs Falcons

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The decision gives McCaffrey 10 more days to recover before Carolina’s next game. Mike Davis will get the start for the Panthers at running back.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson dealing with rash of injuries on defense vs BC

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Linebacker James Skalski and tackles Tyler Davis and Jordan Williams could be sidelined when Clemson plays Boston College on Saturday.

Sports

Panthers and Falcons meet in Carolina

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Carolina Panthers try for a season sweep of the Atlanta Falcons tonight after winning 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.

Sports

New coach, same success for Aiken volleyball

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The Hornets have been in the playoffs each of the last 10 years after winning states in 2010 while under the direction of Malynda Young. Now Jeremy Rinder runs the team and in taking the job, knew what the expectations were going to be.

Sports

Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The race finished Wednesday, three days after it started. Busch finished ahead of penalized teammate Martin Truex Jr., who missed a chance to secure a spot in the championship.