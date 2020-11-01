Perdue, Loeffler to stop in Augusta tomorrow

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler announced they will both stop in Augusta Monday as part of their separate fly-around tours of the state.

Sen. Loeffler will be flying into Augusta Regional Airport at 10:30 a.m., where she will deliver brief remarks for one final push before election day. Her team says she will take questions from the media before her departure.

Later that afternoon, Sen. Perdue will fly into Daniel Field at 2:00 p.m. to encourage people to get out and vote on election day.

News 12 will be covering both of these events.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.