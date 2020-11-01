Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore ruled out for game against Bills

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo. Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).

They join receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, who were previously ruled out. Herron and receiver Julian Edelman were placed in injured reserve later in the day. The Patriots have lost three straight games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.