No. 5 Georgia earns 11th consecutive win over Kentucky 14-3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Zamir White rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and No. 5 Georgia beat Kentucky 14-3 for its 11th straight win in the series.

The Georgia touchdowns opened both halves as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 after byes under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs ran for 215 yards, while Kentucky managed just 229 yards in total offense. White carried 26 times, including a fourth-and-1 burst for an easy 22-yard TD and double-digit lead early in the third quarter.

Chris Rodriguez ran 20 times for 108 yards for Kentucky, which dropped its second in a row.

