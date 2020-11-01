Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Breezy night with chilly temperatures.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two cold fronts moved through the region today providing cooler and windy conditions. Winds will stay breezy through the night with sustained winds between 10-15 mph and gusts potentially up to 30 mph especially near the lake, there is a Lake Wind Advisory in place until 10 AM tomorrow morning. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 30s and low 40s across much of the region by the time you’re starting you Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks to stay cool as well with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lake Wind Advisory
Lake Wind Advisory(WRDW)

We could see the first frost Monday night into Tuesday morning with temperatures expected to fall near 32° and likely below that for our northern counties. Any sensitive plants and well as your pets should be brought inside just for a precaution. Temperature well slowly begin to warm after Tuesday with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week. As of now there is a slight chance for showers on Saturday but the rest of the week looks to be sunny.

Low Temps
Low Temps(WRDW)

Tropical Storm Eta has formed breaking the all time record for named storms in a single season but ties the 2005 record for number of tropical systems. Eta is forecasted to become a hurricane later tonight or early tomorrow morning, affecting parts of Central America. Keep it here for updates.

Tropics Outlook
Tropics Outlook(WRDW)

