Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Capino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy which will help keep low temperatures early Sunday in the mid to low 50s. A cold front is expected to bring scattered showers to the CSRA early Sunday morning. Most of the rain is expected to clear out for the CSRA by Sunday afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy on Sunday during the frontal passage between 10-15 mph. Highs on Sunday will be dependent on the timing of the front, but right now it looks like we should be able to hit 70.

Early next week is trending cooler than normal behind the front from Sunday with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun. Low temperatures early Monday are expected to be in the low 40s, but early Tuesday we could have a few spots in the CSRA get down in the mid to upper 30s! Patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday if the forecast holds true. Temperatures look to be more seasonal by the middle of next week. Not much rain in the forecast next week until we get to Friday.

Tropical Storm Eta has formed breaking the all time record for named storms in a single season. Eta is forecasted to become a hurricane in the next few days, affecting parts of Central America. Keep it here for updates.

