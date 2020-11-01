Candy chutes and full-body costumes: CSRA gets creative for pandemic Halloween

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s probably fair to say we’ve all been down in the dumps due to the pandemic. There have been so many changes this year, and this year is no exception as people across the CSRA try to celebrate Halloween safely.

LeAnn O’Neill was one of the many who tried to get creative this year. She decorates her house every year in Beetlejuice theme, adding a new decoration each year. This year, the new addition was a 10-foot long candy chute.

“This year I added this whole facade and the candy chute because I wanted everyone to get a nice candy bag, and do it safely from a safe distance,” said O’Neill.

She’s not alone in thinking outside of the box. The Clarke family in Evans, Georgia bought blow-up dinosaur costumes to hand out candy while being covered head to toe.

“We were trying to think of a way we could hand out candy a little bit more safely. So we figured, we’re outside, and these have built-in gloves, and a built-in mask. I know it’s probably not CDC approved but that’s how we came up with it,” said Lisa Clarke.

Meanwhile, others decided to keep the festivities at home. Brittany DeRoche is 21 weeks pregnant and high risk, so she decided to give her daughter some activities at home.

“A Halloween scavenger hunt, easter egg style, only with Halloween candies and Halloween decorations and then a fire pit with s’mores,” she said, describing her plans.

And despite how you celebrated this year, a night that’s a little scary-- done safely-- can still be a whole lot of fun.

