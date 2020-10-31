October brings more pets and less adoptions for Aiken shelter

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter is nearly at capacity, and it’s a problem they’re not used to this time of the year. 2020 may be to blame, again.

The pandemic has brought changes to several businesses and animal shelters are no different. In the last week, the shelter has seen hundreds of animals coming in and they’re not even sure why.

On Friday, the shelter officially opened its new 30-kennel intake wing.

“A wonderful day. They all get together and celebrate this moment of such a need for our animals to be able to have a cleaner, healthier environment stay in,” Bobby Arthurs of Aiken County Animal Control, said.

And just in time too. This month, the shelter has seen a huge number of new intakes.

“We’ve had 475 animals come in, in the month of October, which is high. We should be around 300 animals,” Arthurs said.

The shelter says typically this time of year intakes slow down, but October has been unusually high and animal control officers have been busy.

“It’s a combination of the pandemic, people not able to keep their pets, animals have been abandoned, animals are allowed to run loose, they get impounded,” Arthurs explained.

They also say more animals are being born and left behind. They’ve more dogs come in and even fewer adoptions.

“They may just be passing through just see what we got. And that animal captured their heart, you know, that animal captured their eyes, and they ended up adopting a dog, those people-- we don’t see a lot of these people coming in because of the pandemic,” Arthurs said.

And they’re open tomorrow as well. The shelter says you can come out and see their Special Spooky creatures.

Of the 475 new intakes this month, many of them have been adopted but the shelter is still nearly at capacity. So if you’re looking for a pet, there are plenty of animals that still need a home.

You can make an appointment to visit the shelter on their website.

