Fans bring the hot energy as Greenbrier takes on Clarke Central

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greenbrier football hasn’t had a lot of success in recent years, but their student section is always one of the craziest in the area.

This year, the Wolfpack is off to a hot start and the students are bringing the energy to match. “Go pack. Pack by 90.”

When you walk into the Wolf Den at Greenbrier, you can feel the energy.

“There’s a strong buzz. Everyone’s excited. Everyone’s looking forward to coming to the game. Showing out and showing support for the team,” Senior Jacob Mathews said.

Showing support for a team that is about to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

“Everybody around the school, all they talk about is football, and that’s what we want at Greenbrier. Because right now we are excelling in that sport. And I know that is not usually the truth, but this year we are showing out and we’re coming out strong,” Senior Colton Gloystein said.

Through six games last year, the Wolfpack was winless. They limped into the playoffs, just to get blown out in the first round. But through six games this year, they’re 5-1 and looking to secure a region title.

“It’s just a testament to how hard our coaches worked with our guys in the offseason and what our young guys have committed to do in the offseason,” Tony Kramer, Greenbrier head coach, said.

“It’s just a nice different atmosphere. We really haven’t had this before. It’s good to see them get success out of the work they put in,” Senior Evan Thomas said.

Win or lose, this student section is going to bring that same energy for their pack.

“We’ll bring it every time. Doesn’t matter if it’s an away game, a home game, we could be in Alabama. It doesn’t matter, because this is the best student section you will ever see in your entire life...High school football man,” Gloystein said.

