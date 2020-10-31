Boil water advisory to Valley Public Service Authority customers

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) - The following areas are under a water advisory, effective immediately, after water services were interrupted for unforeseen repairs.

The General Manager advises the customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System in these areas to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice once water is restored:

Augusta Road from Cemetery Road to Hitchcock Parkway

Hitchcock Parkway from Augusta Road to Highway #1

White Ash Street

Bayberry Street

Jon Road

Crabapple Lane

Springwood Loop

Egret Lane

Beech Street

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem. If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

