Aiken County man arrested for throwing suspicious explosive device

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man allegedly threw a suspicious explosive device out a car window.

Deputies say they were called to the 700 block of Leitner Street in Graniteville around 2:55 p.m. The caller told deputies that as he was walking down the street, a man driving a green Ford Mustang stopped, threw something out of the window, and drove off. He says as the suspect drove off, the thrown object exploded.

Investigators say the victim was not injured and immediately called for help.

As deputies responded on scene, they said they found a second device, which had not exploded.

Witnesses identified 35-year-old Michael Barnwell of Williston, SC as the suspect driving the Ford. Deputies say they found Barnwell traveling on Old State Park Road near Old Tory Trail Road.

After conducting a traffic stop, they say the car pulled over and Barnwell was taken into custody without incident around 4:27 p.m.

Barnwell is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

ACSO, SLED, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the investigation.

