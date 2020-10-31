Advertisement

Aiken County man arrested for throwing suspicious explosive device

Barnwell was arrested for allegedly throwing explosive devices out of a car window.
Barnwell was arrested for allegedly throwing explosive devices out of a car window.(ACSO)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man allegedly threw a suspicious explosive device out a car window.

Deputies say they were called to the 700 block of Leitner Street in Graniteville around 2:55 p.m. The caller told deputies that as he was walking down the street, a man driving a green Ford Mustang stopped, threw something out of the window, and drove off. He says as the suspect drove off, the thrown object exploded.

Investigators say the victim was not injured and immediately called for help.

As deputies responded on scene, they said they found a second device, which had not exploded.

Witnesses identified 35-year-old Michael Barnwell of Williston, SC as the suspect driving the Ford. Deputies say they found Barnwell traveling on Old State Park Road near Old Tory Trail Road.

After conducting a traffic stop, they say the car pulled over and Barnwell was taken into custody without incident around 4:27 p.m.

Barnwell is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

ACSO, SLED, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken County animal shelter sees influx

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Atlanta commissioner: Change your clocks, change your batteries

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging all Georgians to change their clocks and their smoke alarm batteries this weekend to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time.

News

Is it a trick or treat? Here are scam red flags to watch out for

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
It may be the spooky season, but the last thing you want to do is get tricked into falling for a fraudster.

News

Pay attention to weather patterns to get more fish in the boat this fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Rising and dropping barometric pressure can influence fish behavior this time of year. Knowing what the pressure is doing can help you better target fish this fall.

Latest News

News

Beautiful pies help feed the local community

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

The next steps for the case of Appling teen accused of shooting stepfather

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
We’re looking into what the next steps are in the case of the tragic shooting where a 15-year-old boy admitted to killing his father.

News

Early voting in the two-state as election day approaches

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Next steps for Appling father son shooting case

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

AU student, Golden Harvest feeds our community one fresh pie at a time

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
Just looking at a nice, fresh pie might spoil your dinner, but you should check out these beautiful works of art made by a local college student.

News

Expect a long night of counting ballots in Richmond County

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County election leaders say the state giving them two extra weeks to process mail-in ballots has been a saving grace.