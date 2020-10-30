USC Aiken’s chancellor to retire next summer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of South Carolina Aiken announced today that its chancellor, Dr. Sandra Jordan, will retire effective June 30.

The retirement comes at the end of the academic year for the administrator who’s held the position since July 1, 2012.

“Sandra has been a trusted partner in higher education on the state and national levels for many years,” university President Robert L. Caslen said in a statement. “Her contributions and reputation are impeccable, and all of us in the University of South Carolina system will miss her tremendously.”

Jordan began her work as the school’s fourth chancellor as institutions were facing the after-effects of the Great Recession. She prioritized strengthening the university’s financial position and addressing employee pay that had stagnated.

To accomplish this, she commissioned all-campus task forces, then envisioned a next chapter for the university with a new strategic plan. She launched two successive strategic plans that guided the institution’s work and budget, updated the mission and vision statements, created a new campus master plan, and launched a new institutional logo.

Jordan prioritized creating a more inclusive campus, increasing under-represented student enrollment and launching an aggressive international partnership plan.

During her tenure, she worked to increased state appropriations by 78.15% and secure funding for several physical plant updates, including the pedestrian bridge over Robert M. Bell Parkway. Under her guidance, the university restructured a recruiting plan that resulted in a 22% increase in enrollment. She also reinvigorated the fund balance, increasing it by 109%.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve with you and for you as your chancellor," she wrote in a letter to the university community.

