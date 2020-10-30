Trump schedules another trip to Georgia this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Donald Trump is making a last-minute campaign stop in Georgia before Election Day.

He’ll be at a rally in Rome on Sunday.

Trump was in the Peach State two weeks ago, in Macon. Democratic candidate Joe Biden was in Atlanta earlier this week.

Here at home, the Columbia County Republican Party will hold a Trump support parade Sunday, encouraging people to vote. It will start on Belair Road at 10 a.m. and end at the GOP headquarters.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.