Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has confirmed that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College.

In a statement sent to the media, Swinney said, “Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

The ACC’s COVID protocols mirror those of the CDC, meaning Lawrence must now isolate for 10 days. Lawrence’s status for next week’s game against No. 4 Notre Dame has not yet been announced.

