Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what’s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what's already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has confirmed that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College.

In a statement sent to the media, Swinney said, “Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

The ACC’s COVID protocols mirror those of the CDC, meaning Lawrence must now isolate for 10 days. Lawrence’s status for next week’s game against No. 4 Notre Dame has not yet been announced.

