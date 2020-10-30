Advertisement

The next steps for the case of Appling teen accused of shooting stepfather

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re looking into what the next steps are in the case of the tragic shooting where a 15-year-old boy admitted to killing his father.

A lawyer has taken the teen’s case and is doing it without charge. The teen is already out of custody on signature bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything after his lawyer fought for it.

We asked the attorney Scott Connell what’s next for this case.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot his ex-stepfather at a home on Gales Road, a home that also had a history of domestic violence.

Gales Road is quiet today, but the district attorney’s office and the defense for the teen boy charged are hard at work.

“This is something that I think has been years and years, and years in the making. And we’ve got to do a lot of that investigation,” Connell said.

“I think it’s certainly understandable. Unusual, but certainly understandable in this particular case given the facts,” he said.

Understandable, because his client serves no flight risk and given the list of domestic violence charges the stepfather had.

“So that’s something we’ll certainly have to evaluate and see where the facts are,” Connell said. “But I certainly think this is a -- this has all the earmarks of a self-defense case.”

Neighbors say the boy next door was talkative, polite, and kind.

Although both the prosecution and defense have their own investigating to do, Connell says there are other things to be done first.

“I think the first priority for them is to try to heal,” he said. “He’s just a -- he’s just a 15-year-old kid,”

We know the 15-year-old involved here is being charged as an adult, but it’s still up in the air on how the prosecution will continue with the case as the investigations continue.

His lawyer says if the prosecution feels there is not enough evidence, they can throw the case out.

Or it can be taken to a grand jury where they decide if the case has enough evidence to continue.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beautiful pies help feed the local community

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Early voting in the two-state as election day approaches

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Next steps for Appling father son shooting case

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

AU student, Golden Harvest feeds our community one fresh pie at a time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Just looking at a nice, fresh pie might spoil your dinner, but you should check out these beautiful works of art made by a local college student.

Latest News

News

Expect a long night of counting ballots in Richmond County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County election leaders say the state giving them two extra weeks to process mail-in ballots has been a saving grace.

News

Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady test negative, but go into quarantine after COVID exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are quarantining after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID.

News

Richmond County School System mourns employee killed in crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Co-workers are mourning a longtime Richmond County School System employee who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Gordon Highway.

News

USC Aiken’s chancellor to retire next summer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dr. Sandra Jordan helped lead USC Aiken out of the Great Recession with a legacy of inclusiveness and financial stability.

News

$18.7M to pay for Gordon Highway barriers, bridges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded an $18.7 contract for improvements to Gordon Highway in Richmond County in two separate projects.

News

SRS updates: COVID-19 cases rise slightly, honors earned and more

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at major news this week out of the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.