The next steps for the case of Appling teen accused of shooting stepfather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re looking into what the next steps are in the case of the tragic shooting where a 15-year-old boy admitted to killing his father.

A lawyer has taken the teen’s case and is doing it without charge. The teen is already out of custody on signature bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything after his lawyer fought for it.

We asked the attorney Scott Connell what’s next for this case.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot his ex-stepfather at a home on Gales Road, a home that also had a history of domestic violence .

Gales Road is quiet today, but the district attorney’s office and the defense for the teen boy charged are hard at work.

“This is something that I think has been years and years, and years in the making. And we’ve got to do a lot of that investigation,” Connell said.

“I think it’s certainly understandable. Unusual, but certainly understandable in this particular case given the facts,” he said.

Understandable, because his client serves no flight risk and given the list of domestic violence charges the stepfather had.

“So that’s something we’ll certainly have to evaluate and see where the facts are,” Connell said. “But I certainly think this is a -- this has all the earmarks of a self-defense case.”

Neighbors say the boy next door was talkative, polite, and kind.

Although both the prosecution and defense have their own investigating to do, Connell says there are other things to be done first.

“I think the first priority for them is to try to heal,” he said. “He’s just a -- he’s just a 15-year-old kid,”

We know the 15-year-old involved here is being charged as an adult, but it’s still up in the air on how the prosecution will continue with the case as the investigations continue.

His lawyer says if the prosecution feels there is not enough evidence, they can throw the case out.

Or it can be taken to a grand jury where they decide if the case has enough evidence to continue.

