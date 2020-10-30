Advertisement

SRS updates: COVID-19 cases rise slightly, honors earned and more

Savannah River Site
Savannah River Site(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site this week saw an increase of 10 COVID-19 cases among its workforce.

As of Friday morning, SRS had confirmed a cumulative total of 619 cases of COVID-19. Spokeswoman Amy Boyette said 591 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

A week earlier on Oct. 23, SRS reported there had been 619 cases.

With a workforce of 11,000 and an area spanning 310 square miles in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties, SRS is a U.S. Department of Energy complex that deals with nuclear materials for the national defense.

Also at SRS …

  • Thirty SRS personnel have been honored for outstanding accomplishments in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration office responsible for ensuring Nuclear Security Enterprise facilities are safely operated, effectively managed and sufficiently maintained to meet mission needs. “The SRS recipients exemplify the hard work and innovation at the core of these awards,” said the agency’s Jim McConnell.
  • The SRS liquid waste contractor, Savannah River Remediation, has published its Fiscal Year 2020 annual report, which focuses on its accomplishments and how that work lines up with the company’s core values of safety, integrity, ownership, teamwork and continuous improvement. You can view it at http://www.srremediation.com/srr-fy20-annual-report/index.html#p=1.
  • Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the operations and management contractor for SRS, recently dominated the 2020 IdeasAmerica virtual training summit competition with 19 recognitions and awards. IdeasAmerica allows companies with lean six sigma and suggestion system programs to benchmark with one another and to compete based on innovations developed by their employees.
  • SRNS made a $27,000 donation to the Golden Harvest Food Bank to support the mission to feed Georgia and South Carolina families. The company has contributed $137,000 to Golden Harvest since 2012.

