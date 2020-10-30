Advertisement

South Carolina rolls out new random COVID-19 testing program

Blue envelopes with invitations are being sent 32,500 random people across the state across all backgrounds, races and ethnicities.
Blue envelopes with invitations are being sent 32,500 random people across the state across all backgrounds, races and ethnicities.(WRDW)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the University of South Carolina to mail out invitations for a free COVID-19 test to random people across the state.

The blue envelopes with the invitations are being sent to 32,500 random people across the state across all backgrounds, races, and ethnicities. DHEC says ages five and older could be selected.

The project is called “South Carolina Strong” and it aims is to get a more accurate idea of how many people in South Carolina have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the project’s website.

MORE | Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

“We are starting to see lower numbers of people coming out and getting testing. And we don’t know if that’s because there are certain communities that have been hardest hits, so there is less transition or if there are certain communities that we may be missing,” said Dr. Melissa Nolan, an assistant professor at UofSC who is working on this initiative.

If you receive the envelope, the project asks you to do two things: fill out a health survey online or by calling in to the number provided and going to a DHEC-approved location to get tested. The testing is a nasal swab and results will be processed by DHEC in 24 to 48 hours.

The antibody and virus tests are free, voluntary and confidential, according to DHEC.

“This is going to help us understand what the true active infection rate in our state. Not just among those seeking testing, but among all those residents who are being randomly selected,” Nolan said. “And the antibody testing aspect will help us understand where we are seeing pockets of population that have a large protection and immunity and others who are more vulnerable.”

The first round of letters has been sent out, but DHEC says they plan to send the envelopes out quarterly until fall 2021.

To make sure the results received are an accurate reflection of South Carolina’s population, Nolan said they will do a more targeted second round of testing in groups that were not properly represented.

“This going to help our state public health officials and legislature to understand how we can start moving forward. And what communities might be more vulnerable or might need more protection as we start to open the state and schools,” she explained.

For more details visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House task force raises COVID-19 concerns for Georgia

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Cindy Centofanti
Georgia is being recognized as having the 34th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Coronavirus

Kemp faces another decision on COVID-19 executive order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Saturday night unless it’s renewed.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

Latest News

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.

Coronavirus

Czech hospitals overwhelmed by new COVID cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Understaffed and overwhelmed, some Czech hospitals will soon turn patients away.

Coronavirus

AU cranks out saliva tests on path toward COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
At the drive-thru testing site, Augusta University Health is taking hundreds of saliva samples a day, working out the kinks and preparing for potentially more cases.

Education

Coronavirus closes a fifth Richmond County school, Freedom Park

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
he Richmond County School System will start transitioning Freedom Park Elementary School to learn-from-home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity.