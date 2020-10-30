Advertisement

Sixth Richmond County school moves to at-home learning

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Murphey Middle School is the sixth school to move to at-home learning due to increased coronavirus activity at the school.

Students will begin Learn@Home instruction on Monday, November 2, 2020, and end when the school reopens on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to resume face-to-face instruction. Students in virtual learning are not impacted by the change.

The school currently has 96 students and 13 staff members in quarantine, zero confirmed cases among students, and two confirmed cases among staff members.

A notification was sent home with face to face students today about Face to Face Learn@Home instruction. Face to Face and virtual parents of Murphey Middle School students who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

MORE RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOL LEARNING AT HOME:

Freedom Park Elementary School will reopen on November 12, 2020

Sue Reynolds Elementary School will reopen on November 2, 2020.

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

W.S. Hornsby Middle School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU student, Golden Harvest feeds our community one fresh pie at a time

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Just looking at a nice, fresh pie might spoil your dinner, but you should check out these beautiful works of art made by a local college student.

News

Expect a long night of counting ballots in Richmond County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County election leaders say the state giving them two extra weeks to process mail-in ballots has been a saving grace.

News

Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady test negative, but go into quarantine after COVID exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are quarantining after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID.

News

Richmond County School System mourns employee killed in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Co-workers are mourning a longtime Richmond County School System employee who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Gordon Highway.

Latest News

News

USC Aiken’s chancellor to retire next summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dr. Sandra Jordan helped lead USC Aiken out of the Great Recession with a legacy of inclusiveness and financial stability.

News

$18.7M to pay for Gordon Highway barriers, bridges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded an $18.7 contract for improvements to Gordon Highway in Richmond County in two separate projects.

News

SRS updates: COVID-19 cases rise slightly, honors earned and more

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at major news this week out of the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.

News

Setting it straight: Ga. officials need to receive your mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
There’s been some confusion about the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots to be received by election officials in Georgia.

News

Having trouble with Ga. jobless benefits? Help is nearly here

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
After months of complaints from people who have struggled to file unemployment claims, Georgia officials say they’ll start scheduling troubleshooting appointments online.

Coronavirus

White House task force raises COVID-19 concerns for Georgia

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cindy Centofanti
Georgia is being recognized as having the 34th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.