Sixth Richmond County school moves to at-home learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Murphey Middle School is the sixth school to move to at-home learning due to increased coronavirus activity at the school.

Students will begin Learn@Home instruction on Monday, November 2, 2020, and end when the school reopens on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to resume face-to-face instruction. Students in virtual learning are not impacted by the change.

The school currently has 96 students and 13 staff members in quarantine, zero confirmed cases among students, and two confirmed cases among staff members.

A notification was sent home with face to face students today about Face to Face Learn@Home instruction. Face to Face and virtual parents of Murphey Middle School students who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

MORE RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOL LEARNING AT HOME:

Freedom Park Elementary School will reopen on November 12, 2020

Sue Reynolds Elementary School will reopen on November 2, 2020.

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

W.S. Hornsby Middle School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

