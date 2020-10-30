Setting it straight: Ga. officials need to receive your mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been some confusion about the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots to be received by election officials in Georgia.

To be clear: They need to be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is this coming Tuesday.

Election officials say that at this point, it’s probably too late to mail a ballot and still make that deadline. But you have plenty of time to get your vote counted by hand-delivering your ballot or using an official drop box.

Here’s the list of Richmond County drop boxes:

City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

The reason for the confusion was a couple of court decisions.

On Aug. 31, there was an injunction that ordered Georgia election officials to allow absentee ballots to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

That ruling was overturned by a federal court of appeals on Oct. 2.

At News 12, we’ve been mistakenly operating under the belief that the Aug. 31 injunction was still in effect, and we apologize for misreporting that information online and on the air.

