Advertisement

S.C. Senate face-off is on, but Georgia debate is canceled

From left: Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham
From left: Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re just four days out from Election Day, and there’s a Senate debate happening today in the Palmetto State.

Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic opponent Jamie Harrison will go head-to-head in Columbia.

It starts at 7 p.m.

It’s the candidates' last debate before Election Day.

You can watch it for free on SCETV.

MORE | Trump schedules another trip to Georgia this weekend

Meanwhile, the planned final debate between Georgia Senate candidates David Perdue and Jon Ossoff won’t happen after all.

The Sunday debate was called off after Republican incumbent Perdue’s campaign said he would not attend.

He will instead attend a campaign event with President Donald Trump in Rome, Ga.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Having trouble with Ga. jobless benefits? Help is nearly here

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
After months of complaints from people who have struggled to file unemployment claims, Georgia officials say they’ll start scheduling troubleshooting appointments online.

Coronavirus

White House task force raises COVID-19 concerns for Georgia

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Cindy Centofanti
Georgia is being recognized as having the 34th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Coronavirus

South Carolina rolls out new random COVID-19 testing program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Blue envelopes with testing invitations are being sent 32,500 random people in South Carolina across all backgrounds, races and ethnicities.

News

It’s the last day for in-person early voting in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 3 million people have already voted throughout Georgia, including 90,000 in Richmond and Columbia counties combined.

Latest News

News

How to register for James Brown turkey giveaway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Saturday is the first day to register for the annual James Brown turkey giveaway. If you can’t go then, you can also register on Nov. 7 and 14.

Coronavirus

Kemp faces another decision on COVID-19 executive order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Saturday night unless it’s renewed.

News

Trump schedules another trip to Georgia this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump is making a last-minute campaign stop in Georgia before Election Day.

News

Martinez family goes all-out to keep the Halloween spirit alive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Just because there’s a pandemic going on doesn’t mean we can’t still get into the Halloween spirit. The only thing scarier than 2020 itself could be this family's house.

News

Power restored to 680,000 Georgia customers after Zeta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines and Steve Byerly
Electric service to more than 680,000 customers has been restored in Georgia after Tropical Storm Zeta knocked out service to about 1 million.

News

Learn about slain Appling father's record of violence

Updated: 9 hours ago
Before Wesley Gales was shot dead this week, his home was no stranger to "family troubles," records show.