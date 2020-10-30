S.C. Senate face-off is on, but Georgia debate is canceled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re just four days out from Election Day, and there’s a Senate debate happening today in the Palmetto State.

Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic opponent Jamie Harrison will go head-to-head in Columbia.

It starts at 7 p.m.

It’s the candidates' last debate before Election Day.

You can watch it for free on SCETV.

Meanwhile, the planned final debate between Georgia Senate candidates David Perdue and Jon Ossoff won’t happen after all.

The Sunday debate was called off after Republican incumbent Perdue’s campaign said he would not attend.

He will instead attend a campaign event with President Donald Trump in Rome, Ga.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.