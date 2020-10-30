Advertisement

Richmond County School System mourns employee killed in crash

This was the scene of one of two accidents around 7 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020, near Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road.
This was the scene of one of two accidents around 7 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020, near Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Co-workers are mourning a longtime Richmond County School System employee who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Gordon Highway.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at Deans Bridge Road. Thomas Hill, 63, of Augusta, was pronounced dead 25 minutes later at Augusta University Medical Center, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw confirmed Friday that Hill was a longtime nutrition employee with the district.

MORE | $18.7M to pay for Gordon Highway barriers, bridges

Bradshaw said the district staff was “deeply saddened” by the death of Hill.

“On behalf of the Richmond County School System, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Bradshaw said in a statement.

“Our school staff teams are often close like family and we have made grief counseling services and our Employee Assistance Program available to support Mr. Hill’s school family.”

The accident happened in an area that’s been dangerous for pedestrians in recent weeks:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady quarantining after COVID exposure

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are quarantining after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID.

News

USC Aiken’s chancellor to retire next summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dr. Sandra Jordan helped lead USC Aiken out of the Great Recession with a legacy of inclusiveness and financial stability.

News

$18.7M to pay for Gordon Highway barriers, bridges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded an $18.7 contract for improvements to Gordon Highway in Richmond County in two separate projects.

News

SRS updates: COVID-19 cases rise slightly, honors earned and more

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at major news this week out of the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Setting it straight: Ga. officials need to receive your mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
There’s been some confusion about the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots to be received by election officials in Georgia.

News

Having trouble with Ga. jobless benefits? Help is nearly here

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
After months of complaints from people who have struggled to file unemployment claims, Georgia officials say they’ll start scheduling troubleshooting appointments online.

Coronavirus

White House task force raises COVID-19 concerns for Georgia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cindy Centofanti
Georgia is being recognized as having the 34th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Coronavirus

South Carolina rolls out new random COVID-19 testing program

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Blue envelopes with testing invitations are being sent to 32,500 random people in South Carolina across all backgrounds, races and ethnicities.

News

S.C. Senate face-off is on, but Georgia debate is canceled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
We’re just four days out from Election Day, and there’s a Senate debate happening today in the Palmetto State.

News

It’s the last day for in-person early voting in Georgia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 3 million people have already voted throughout Georgia, including 90,000 in Richmond and Columbia counties combined.