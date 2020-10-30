Richmond County School System mourns employee killed in crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Co-workers are mourning a longtime Richmond County School System employee who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Gordon Highway.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at Deans Bridge Road. Thomas Hill, 63, of Augusta, was pronounced dead 25 minutes later at Augusta University Medical Center, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw confirmed Friday that Hill was a longtime nutrition employee with the district.

Bradshaw said the district staff was “deeply saddened” by the death of Hill.

“On behalf of the Richmond County School System, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Bradshaw said in a statement.

“Our school staff teams are often close like family and we have made grief counseling services and our Employee Assistance Program available to support Mr. Hill’s school family.”

The accident happened in an area that’s been dangerous for pedestrians in recent weeks:

