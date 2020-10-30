Pay attention to weather patterns to get more fish in the boat this fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This time of year is great to get on the water and fish. The weather is finally cooling off for us, there is less people on the water because of deer season, and the fish are definitely biting.

As water temperatures cool in the fall, fish start to gorge themselves in preparation for harsher winter months. This means fish are aggressive this time and many different lures can get fish in the boat.

The main thing to pay attention to this time of year is pressure changes. Try to fish days before fronts when barometric pressure is dropping. Fish sense the pressure drop and feed more aggressively in anticipation of cooler weather behind the cold front.

Once a front has moved through, pressure begins to rise and fishing can be tough. We can only fish on our days off though, so if your days off fall on a post frontal day, it may be better to fish a little bit smaller and little bit slower. Post frontal days usually have abundant sunshine, which makes fish hold tight to cover or retreat to deeper water. Fish do this on sunny days because they lack eyelids and therefore have no protection from UV light penetrating the water. This is why cloudy days are usually the best days to fish. Topwater baits are my favorite when skies are overcast.

Have fun on the water this fall. Remember to always have a fishing license and stay safe.

