Martinez family goes all-out to keep the Halloween spirit alive

This witch is one of the decorations at Angela Rush's house.
This witch is one of the decorations at Angela Rush's house.(WRDW)
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just because there’s a pandemic going on doesn’t mean we can’t still get into the Halloween spirit.

One local woman says she’s hoping to do just that with her house during the scariest time of the year.

Angela Rush started decorating her home in the middle of September.

And she didn’t even use everything she had.

MORE | Halloween fun set this weekend in the CSRA

“I have 15 more containers of Halloween decorations inside,” she said.

She says the process isn’t easy, but the warm smiles her yard brings to the community makes it all worthwhile.

She described one visitor’s reaction.

“He is like, ‘Every night, we have to walk all the way to your house with my little girls so that they can see everything,’” she said.

“My neighbors across the street here, they will catch their kids in the window here upstairs. Like when it’s time to go for bed, they will see them peering out at all the decorations.”

The sights include spiders around the house and yard to a 12-foot skeleton looking over anyone who passes by.

“I actually have a witch and a cat — she is like brewing stuff in this window behind me,” she said.

She says although cultural celebrations may be canceled because of the pandemic, “For little kids, this is the thing that they look forward to the most — it’s Christmastime, it’s trick-or-treating.”

She says she hopes to bring some type of normalcy to children and their families.

If you go

You can see the house at 407 Wade Plantation Drive in Martinez.

