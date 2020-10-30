Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman shot in vehicle wreck in Burke Co.

By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies were called at about 1:40 p.m. for a vehicle accident and shooting on Highway 278 near the Barnwell/Aiken County line.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), when they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had run off the road and hit a mailbox. Deputies say there were multiple gunshots fired into the car.

One male and one pregnant female were found inside with gunshot wounds and were transported to AUMC

According to the victims, there was another car that opened fire on them, causing the wreck.

At this time there is no description of the second vehicle and no other witnesses to the accident.

BCSO is continuing the investigation. We will have more on this story as it develops.

