Kemp faces another decision on COVID-19 executive order
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Saturday night unless it’s renewed.
Kemp last renewed the order Oct. 16, extending safety guidelines for businesses across the Peach State and restrictions like a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people.
The public health emergency remains in place until Nov. 9.
