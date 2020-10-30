Kemp faces another decision on COVID-19 executive order

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Saturday night unless it’s renewed.

Kemp last renewed the order Oct. 16, extending safety guidelines for businesses across the Peach State and restrictions like a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people.

The public health emergency remains in place until Nov. 9.

