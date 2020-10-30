Advertisement

It’s the last day for in-person early voting in Georgia

Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day to early vote in Georgia.

More than 3 million people have already voted throughout the state, including 90,000 in Richmond and Columbia counties combined.

Today is also the last day to request a mail-in ballot in Georgia. The state is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day. They must be postmarked by Nov. 3. If you have a ballot already and need to send it in, election officials say it might be too late to mail it in on time, so bring it to an official drop box

If you live South Carolina, you still have a few more days left if you want to vote absentee. That deadline is Nov. 2.

More than 1 million voters have already cast their ballot in the Palmetto State.

Where to cast your vote in advance

CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

  • Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

  • Columbia County Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

  • North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28
  • Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29
  • H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Voting by mail

If you’re voting absentee this year, you can track the status of your ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched a tracking system called Ballottrax so you can be sure your vote is counted.

After you sign up, you’ll be notified if your application has been accepted, when your ballot is sent and whether it’s accepted or rejected when you submit it.

South Carolina voters can vote absentee in person until Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, it’s too late; the deadline was Oct. 24. In Georgia, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30.

The Peach State is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Richmond County voters can deposit their ballots in drop boxes instead of mailing them. Drop box locations:

  • City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road
  • Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

