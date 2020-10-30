How to register for James Brown turkey giveaway
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday is the first day to register for the annual James Brown turkey giveaway.
You can register at the James Brown Arena between 9 and 11 a.m.
You need to bring a valid state ID, proof of residency and you’re asked to wear a mask.
If you can’t go Saturday, you can also register on Nov. 7 and 14.
The giveaway will be Nov. 23.
