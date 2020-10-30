Having trouble with Ga. jobless benefits? Help is nearly here

ATLANTA - After months of complaints from people who have struggled to file unemployment claims, Georgia officials say they’ll start scheduling troubleshooting appointments online.

The Georgia Department of Labor will launch the program on Monday. It will offer 3,000 appointments in the two-week pilot period.

New time slots will become available on the department’s website each Monday.

Someone having trouble filing or receiving benefits will be assigned a two-hour window during which a Labor Department employee will call and answer questions.

With a crush of claims sparked by the pandemic beginning in March, people have complained that phone lines are always busy and emails go unanswered.

Claimants are urged to be ready to discuss his/her claim during the time frame allotted.

Latest statistics

Georgians have received more than $15 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since March, more than the past 27 years combined.

Last week, the state disbursed over $168 million in benefits, which included $61 million in regular unemployment and almost $7 million in federally funded Lost Wages Assistance supplements, $35 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $49 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance , $10 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and $5 million in State Extended Benefits.

Since March of this year, more than 322,000 Georgians have received payments from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program developed as part of the CARES Act to provide benefits for eligible individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of nonprofits, or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.