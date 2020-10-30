Advertisement

Having trouble with Ga. jobless benefits? Help is nearly here

Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - After months of complaints from people who have struggled to file unemployment claims, Georgia officials say they’ll start scheduling troubleshooting appointments online.

The Georgia Department of Labor will launch the program on Monday. It will offer 3,000 appointments in the two-week pilot period.

New time slots will become available on the department’s website each Monday.

Someone having trouble filing or receiving benefits will be assigned a two-hour window during which a Labor Department employee will call and answer questions.

With a crush of claims sparked by the pandemic beginning in March, people have complained that phone lines are always busy and emails go unanswered.

Claimants are urged to be ready to discuss his/her claim during the time frame allotted.

Latest statistics

  • Georgians have received more than $15 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since March, more than the past 27 years combined.
  • Last week, the state disbursed over $168 million in benefits, which included $61 million in regular unemployment and almost $7 million in federally funded Lost Wages Assistance supplements, $35 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $49 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance , $10 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and $5 million in State Extended Benefits.
  • Since March of this year, more than 322,000 Georgians have received payments from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program developed as part of the CARES Act to provide benefits for eligible individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of nonprofits, or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits.
MORE | Jobless claims fall to 751,000, but new infections a threat

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House task force raises COVID-19 concerns for Georgia

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Cindy Centofanti
Georgia is being recognized as having the 34th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Coronavirus

South Carolina rolls out new random COVID-19 testing program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Blue envelopes with testing invitations are being sent 32,500 random people in South Carolina across all backgrounds, races and ethnicities.

News

S.C. Senate face-off is on, but Georgia debate is canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
We’re just four days out from Election Day, and there’s a Senate debate happening today in the Palmetto State.

News

It’s the last day for in-person early voting in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 3 million people have already voted throughout Georgia, including 90,000 in Richmond and Columbia counties combined.

Latest News

News

How to register for James Brown turkey giveaway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Saturday is the first day to register for the annual James Brown turkey giveaway. If you can’t go then, you can also register on Nov. 7 and 14.

Coronavirus

Kemp faces another decision on COVID-19 executive order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Saturday night unless it’s renewed.

News

Trump schedules another trip to Georgia this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump is making a last-minute campaign stop in Georgia before Election Day.

News

Martinez family goes all-out to keep the Halloween spirit alive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Just because there’s a pandemic going on doesn’t mean we can’t still get into the Halloween spirit. The only thing scarier than 2020 itself could be this family's house.

News

Power restored to 680,000 Georgia customers after Zeta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines and Steve Byerly
Electric service to more than 680,000 customers has been restored in Georgia after Tropical Storm Zeta knocked out service to about 1 million.

News

Learn about slain Appling father's record of violence

Updated: 9 hours ago
Before Wesley Gales was shot dead this week, his home was no stranger to "family troubles," records show.