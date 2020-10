AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are quarantining after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID.

The news comes from the governor’s press secretary on Friday.

The Kemps, as a result, have begun the quarantine process.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.