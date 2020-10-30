Advertisement

Friends continue search for missing Saluda man

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a 26-year-old man reported missing on Monday.
The Saluda County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a 26-year-old man reported missing on Monday.
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
ALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search for a 26-year-old man reported missing on Monday.

Tucker Morris was last seen on October 26 at his job in Ward. Now, friends of Tucker are doing what they can to get the word out and help bring him home.

To those friends, Morris started as a consistent face at the dog park.

“He’s quite routine. He was here every day,” said Cooper Ress.

That dog park bond eventually turned into a lasting friendship.

“A consistently kind individual, we enjoy his company,” added Ress. “We love his dog, he loves our dog, and we miss him.”

Tucker hasn’t been seen in nearly five days and now his friends at Lexington Paw Park are doing what they can to try to bring him home.

“We just want to do everything we can to make sure he returns safely,” said Charles Ticer.

Tucker’s friends say that was last seen at S.C. Pet Foods Solutions, where he works, in Ward.

He’s six feet tall and might be driving a 2012 white Honda CR-V with the tag QIE 397.

His friends at the dog park are asking for anyone with information to come forward while holding out hope that they will see him back there again soon.

“We love you, Tucker,” said Shelia Ernest."We miss you and we are going to do everything we can to bring you home safe."

Anyone with information about where Tucker might be is urged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 445-2112.

