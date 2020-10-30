Advertisement

Expect a long night of counting ballots in Richmond County

Richmond County election leaders say the state giving them two extra weeks to process mail-in ballots has been a saving grace.
Richmond County election leaders say the state giving them two extra weeks to process mail-in ballots has been a saving grace.(WBAY Staff)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County election leaders say the state giving them two extra weeks to process mail-in ballots has been a saving grace.

They say getting it all done on Election Day just wouldn’t have been possible. Even still, local leaders say they don’t anticipate being done on Tuesday.

So far, the county has received 24,226 mail-in ballots as of Thursday.

“Will not be finished election night,” Richmond County elections official Lynn Bailey said. “I’m sure of it.”

The Georgia state elections board allowed counties to start opening and preparing those absentee ballots up to two weeks before Election Day. But they can’t start calculating results until Nov. 3.

“One of the things I think that will hold us up is absentee ballots that arrive at the last minute,” Bailey said.

Even still, Bailey expects we’ll have a pretty good idea of our local winners by election night or the day after. But for states like South Carolina that didn’t have the luxury of preparing absentee ballots in advance, results might not come so quickly.

“They’re sitting in envelopes in some storage room someplace,” Augusta University political science professor Dr. Gregg Murray said. “And they’ve got this huge number of these things to process and so that’s going to slow it down a lot.”

It’s because of this that Murray thinks it might be weeks until we know who our next president will be.

“It’s going to be controversial,” Murray said. “People are going to be frustrated. But I think to do it right, that’s just what’s going to have to happen.”

He says when it comes to an election as important as this one, taking weeks might not be such a bad thing.

“Even if it’s more than a couple weeks, we want people to feel like the process was fulfilled in an appropriate way,” Murray said.

At this point, if you plan to turn in an absentee ballot rather than vote in person, election leaders say your best bet is to bring it to the elections office in person or drop it in a ballot box.

Any ballot in Georgia that doesn’t arrive by Election Day, regardless of when it’s postmarked, won’t be counted.

And if you do want to vote in person on Election Day, they ask you to bring your mail-in ballot with you.

They say that will make the process move a lot faster because they won’t have to check to see if you’ve already mailed in a ballot.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU student, Golden Harvest feeds our community one fresh pie at a time

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Just looking at a nice, fresh pie might spoil your dinner, but you should check out these beautiful works of art made by a local college student.

News

Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady test negative, but go into quarantine after COVID exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are quarantining after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID.

News

Richmond County School System mourns employee killed in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Co-workers are mourning a longtime Richmond County School System employee who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Gordon Highway.

News

USC Aiken’s chancellor to retire next summer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dr. Sandra Jordan helped lead USC Aiken out of the Great Recession with a legacy of inclusiveness and financial stability.

Latest News

News

$18.7M to pay for Gordon Highway barriers, bridges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded an $18.7 contract for improvements to Gordon Highway in Richmond County in two separate projects.

News

SRS updates: COVID-19 cases rise slightly, honors earned and more

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at major news this week out of the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.

News

Setting it straight: Ga. officials need to receive your mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
There’s been some confusion about the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots to be received by election officials in Georgia.

News

Having trouble with Ga. jobless benefits? Help is nearly here

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
After months of complaints from people who have struggled to file unemployment claims, Georgia officials say they’ll start scheduling troubleshooting appointments online.

Coronavirus

White House task force raises COVID-19 concerns for Georgia

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cindy Centofanti
Georgia is being recognized as having the 34th highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Coronavirus

South Carolina rolls out new random COVID-19 testing program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Blue envelopes with testing invitations are being sent to 32,500 random people in South Carolina across all backgrounds, races and ethnicities.